Girl Scouts add 'Caramel Chocolate Chip' cookie to next year's lineup

NEW YORK -- Is it Girl Scout cookie season yet? A new, gluten-free offering with limited availability in select areas will be joining the cookie lineup next year: Caramel Chocolate Chip.

"The new Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie features rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt in a chewy cookie," a news release says.

Along with the returning gluten-free Toffee-tastic cookie, Girl Scouts says "consumers in all markets will be able to enjoy a gluten-free offering."

Scouts across the country will offer customers one of the two specialty gluten-free cookies, the organization says.

Not all cookies are available in all areas, so be sure to reach out to your local council to ask what they're selling. You can find your local council here.