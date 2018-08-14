Downtown restaurant Louise's plans to close at the end of the month

Downtown restaurant Louise’s will close its doors by the end of this month, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The restaurant plans to close its doors on Aug. 25. 

Louise’s is located across the street from Cathedral Square.

The Marketing director Tina Lawler told the Business Journal that restaurant's lease will not be renewed. 

Management plans to speak with employees this week about job opportunities at other locations. 

Louise’s is owned by Robert Schmidt Jr., who also owns Water Street Brewery.

