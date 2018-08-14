Franklin man drowns at Greenfield Xperience Fitness facility

TMJ4
10:15 AM, Aug 14, 2018
2:05 PM, Aug 14, 2018

Jim Angeli
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GREENFIELD -- Greenfield Police are investigating a drowning death at a fitness facility. 

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday at the Xperience Fitness on S. 27th Street.

According to Greenfield Police, the victim is a 31-year-old man from Franklin.

Police say no other information will be released while the investigation is ongoing.

