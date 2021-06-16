Geneva gifts: Biden gives Putin custom aviator sunglasses, crystal bison

GENEVA — President Joe Biden has marked his first presidential summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin by giving his counterpart a pair of custom aviator glasses.

Biden is so known for wearing aviator shades that he's sometimes parodied over them.

Biden notably kept wearing his aviators while meeting Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

The aviators given to Putin are a brand manufactured in Massachusetts and designed for fighter pilots.

Biden also gave Putin a crystal sculpture of an American bison made by a New York-based glass company.

The Kremlin has not said whether and how Putin may have reciprocated.