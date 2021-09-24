Funeral services for Gabby Petito set for Sunday in New York

HOLBROOK, N.Y. — Funeral arrangements have been set for Gabby Petito, the woman recently found dead in Wyoming after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé.

Petito’s father, Joseph, announced in a tweet Friday that funeral services for his daughter will be held at Moloney Funeral Home in Holbrook, New York, on Sunday, Sept. 26. The funeral home says on its website that a visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. CNN and The Independent report it will be open to the public.

“Thank(s) to all for your support and love,” the father tweeted with a photo of Petito.

Petito’s body was located by authorities who were searching a remote area of the Grand Teton National Park and the Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sunday.

The remains were transported to the Teton County Coroner’s Office, which determined the manner of death to be a homicide. The cause of death remains pending.

Law enforcement is still searching for Petito’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who police say returned to his North Port, Florida, home alone on Sept. 1. He was reported missing several days later.

On Wednesday, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie, according to the FBI.

“The warrant was issued pursuant to a federal grand jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. section 1029(a)(1): 'Use of Unauthorized Access Devices' related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito,” wrote the FBI in a statement.

The FBI is urging anyone with knowledge of Laundrie’s role in Petito’s death or his current whereabouts to contact authorities. Relevant information can be submitted to the FBI online at tips.FBI.gov, or by phone at 303-629-7171.

“No piece of information is too small or inconsequential to support our efforts in this investigation,” wrote the FBI.

The disappearance and death of Petito have grabbed the nation’s attention over the past few weeks and sparked new interest in other cases of missing people.