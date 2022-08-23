Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Former Louisville detective expected to enter guilty plea in Breonna Taylor coverup

Breonna's Law: Louisville bans use of controversial 'no-knock' warrants
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Steven Senne/AP
Kevin Peterson, founder and executive director of The New Democracy Coalition, center, displays a placard showing fallen Breonna Taylor as he addresses a rally, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Boston. Petersen advocates for changing the name of Faneuil Hall, as its namesake Peter Faneuil, was a slave owner. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Breonna's Law: Louisville bans use of controversial 'no-knock' warrants
Posted at 7:51 AM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 08:51:42-04

Former Louisville police detective Kelly Goodlett is expected to enter a guilty plea in federal court on Tuesday on one count of conspiring to violate the civil rights of Breonna Taylor, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.

The Courier-Journal reported that Goodlett is then expected to testify against her former colleagues.

Goodlett is among four Louisville officers facing federal civil rights charges.

Taylor, who was employed as an EMT, was inside of her home when police conducted a “no-knock raid” on her home on March 13, 2020. Thinking the police officers were intruders, Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot at police.

Louisville Metro Police officers returned fire, striking and killing Taylor.

The Department of Justice accused Goodlett of conspiring with Kyle Meany to falsify and present false information to justify their search of Taylor’s residence.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards