Former Bon Jovi bassist, founding member Alec John Such dies

Music Rock Hall
Tony Dejak/AP
Members of the Bon Jovi band answer questions during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Posted at 7:20 AM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 08:20:32-04

Alec John Such, the bassist and a founding member of the iconic rock band Bon Jovi, has died.

He was 70 years old.

Such was the New Jersey rock band’s bassist from 1983 to 1994.

He later rejoined for the band’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Such's death was announced Sunday by the band's singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi.

Bon Jovi posted on Twitter, “Alec was always wild and full of life.”

No details on when or how Such died were immediately available.

A publicist for Bon Jovi didn’t immediately respond to messages.

Bon Jovi credited Such for bringing the band together, noting that he was a childhood friend of drummer Tico Torres.

