Ford reveals all-new 2019 Ford Ranger at Detroit auto show

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 1:51PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock, Sauk, Walworth
Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 1:51PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 1:51PM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Washington, Waukesha
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 10:27AM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington, Waukesha
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Midsize truck fans: Ford will reveal the all-new 2019 Ford Ranger at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
The midsize pickup will feature a new exterior design, chassis and powertrain developed specifically for North American truck customers, according to a release.
"Ranger has always held a special place in the hearts of truck fans," said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford executive vice president, Product Development and Purchasing. "The all-new Ranger is designed for today's midsize truck buyer, delivering even more utility, capability and technology for those who blend city living with more off-the-grid adventures on weekends."
Ranger comes in entry-level XL, mid-level XLT and high-level Lariat trim series with available Chrome and Sport appearance and FX Off-Road packages, and in SuperCab or SuperCrew cab configurations.