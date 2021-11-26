Florida pregnant woman fatally shot after 'intentional' hit-and-run with motorcyclist, police say

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Authorities in Florida say an investigation is underway after a pregnant woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident that stemmed from her "intentionally hitting" a motorcyclist.

Orange City police say 35-year-old Nicole Morales "intentionally hit" a man on his motorcycle with her car on Saturday.

According to investigators, it was a minor crash and 40-year-old motorcyclist Andrew Derr wasn't injured or ejected.

Witnesses say Morales then fled the scene despite being asked to stop and wait for the police.

Derr and other witnesses followed her.

Police say Morales drove to her home, went inside, and called 911.

According to officials, Morales then grabbed a gun from her home and went back outside.

Police say Derr also had a gun, drew the weapon, and fired at Morales.

Morales was hit multiple times.

She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Officials say she was four to five months pregnant at the time.

Police say Derr had a valid Florida permit to carry a concealed weapon, remained on the scene until officers arrived, and is cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges were immediately filed, according to police.

