Florida man calls 911 to report himself drunk driving

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County, Florida deputies received an unusual 911 call on New Year's Eve where a man reported himself drunk-driving.

“Driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a serious crime. Innocent people are too often injured or killed from impaired drivers. DUI is not a laughing matter,” sheriff’s officials wrote on Facebook. “However ... in this particular incident, nobody was hurt, so we couldn’t help but LOTO (that means we Laughed Our Tasers Off).”

According to deputies, Michael Lester, of Winter Haven, called 911 and told the dispatcher that he was driving drunk, and needed to be pulled over.

Here are a few excerpts from the 911 call:

Dispatcher: "911 what’s the address of your emergency?"

Lester: “Um, all over Winter Haven.”



Dispatcher: “What’s the address of your emergency right now?”

Lester: "I’m too drunk. I don’t know where I’m at.”



Dispatcher: “Okay what is it that you’re trying to report sir?”

Lester: "Oh, I was just drunk driving."



Dispatcher: “You’re drunk driving right now?”

Lester: “Yeah all night… I’m actually in front of the police department right now.” Dispatcher: “We have a unit coming out to you now”

Lester: “I think that I’m gonna go get something to eat, they can catch up with me." Dispatcher: "Where have you been all night?"

Lester: “I don’t know, driving around, trying to get pulled over, actually.” Dispatcher: “Are you in the parking lot?

Lester: “No, I’m driving on the wrong side of the road.”

Eventually, Lester parked his truck in the middle of the road until sirens were heard in the background a short time later.

Deputies say that Lester admitted to drinking beers and said that he had only slept four hours in the past four days. He also reportedly admitted to swallowing methamphetamine earlier, instead of smoking it.

According to PCSO, Lester has a criminal history including DUI, aggravated battery, drug possession, disorderly conduct, resisting, and hit-and-run.

Lester was arrested and charged with DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road, improper use of the center lane, and not wearing a seatbelt.

