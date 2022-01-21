Watch
Florida could shield whites from 'discomfort' of racist past

Steve Cannon/AP
FILE - State Rep. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, asks a question concerning the medical marijuana bill during a session Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. A bill pushed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that would prohibit public schools and private businesses from making white people feel “discomfort” when they teach students or train employees about discrimination in the nation's past received its first approval Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2022. “This bill's not for Blacks, this bill was not for any other race. This was directed to make whites not feel bad about what happened years ago,” said Jones. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jan 21, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A bill pushed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that would prohibit public schools and private businesses from making white people feel "discomfort" when they teach students or train employees about discrimination in the nation's past received its first approval.

It aims at critical race theory though it doesn't mention it explicitly.

Florida's Senate Education Committee approved the bill on party lines Tuesday, with Republicans in favor and Democrats against.

Democrats argued the bill isn't needed.

On Twitter, state Sen. Shevrin Jones spoke about how the governor was against schools and workplaces teaching Black history.

"While Gov. DeSantis and his allies follow the Trump playbook with more dangerous, divisive politics, Floridians are yearning for leaders focused on the kitchen table issues impacting their daily lives," Jones said.

DeSantis called critical race theory "crap" last month and said he would seek legislation that would let parents sue schools and employees sue employers if they were subject to its teachings.

