Florida amusement park ICON Park calls for owner of Orlando FreeFall to suspend operations

The Florida amusement park where a teen fell to his death last week is calling for the owner of the ride, SlingShot Group, to suspend operations "effective immediately" of both the drop tower ride and the Orlando SlingShot "until the attractions are proven to be safe by authorities."

ICON Park announced the news in an update on its website.

Authorities said 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, visiting the park with his family from Missouri, died Thursday in Orlando after he fell from an amusement park ride.

"As the landlord of the 20-acre entertainment destination in the center of the Orlando Entertainment District, ICON Park’s mission is to provide safe, family entertainment," the park said. "We rely on our tenants to be experts at what they do. In the interests of public safety, ICON Park demands that the SlingShot Group suspend not only the operation of Orlando FreeFall but also the operation of Orlando SlingShot, effective immediately, continuing until such time as a thorough investigation by the appropriate authorities has been completed, and all parties are satisfied that the rides are safe for the public."

The amusement park said they continue to cooperate with the ongoing investigations fully.

According to a February Facebook post, the amusement park called the 430-foot ride "the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower."

The ride opened late last year, according to the Associated Press.