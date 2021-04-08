Watch
NewsNational

Actions

First grader asks Old Navy for girls jeans with real pockets, they respond with new pants

items.[0].image.alt
Bentonville Schools
Kamryn Gardner is a first grader in Bentonville, Arkansas and decided to write a letter to Old Navy for her class assignment of writing a persuasive letter.
Kamryn.jpeg
Posted at 9:28 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 10:28:22-04

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A young woman told a large clothing company what she thought of their pocketless jeans, and learned the power of persuasion.

Kamryn Gardner is a first grader in Bentonville, Arkansas and decided to write a letter to Old Navy for her class assignment of writing a persuasive letter.

She was annoyed that the front pockets on girls jeans were fake.

“I want front pockets because I want to put my hands in them. I also would like to put things in them,” Gardner wrote in her letter.

Old Navy responded, saying their kids' product team “appreciate your information, it’s great feedback for us as we develop new product.”

In addition to a written response, Gardner was sent four pairs of jeans and jean shorts, with real pockets in front.

“Kamryn, you proudly own those pockets! Kudos to Old Navy for making this first grader's day and ours!” Gardner’s school district posted.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 24/7 on Roku