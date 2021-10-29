Firefighters lash out on eve of NYC's vaccine deadline

NEW YORK (AP) — Six New York City firefighters upset with an impending COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers were relieved of duty Friday and face suspension after driving a fire truck to a state Senator’s office and threatening his staff.

The state lawmaker has nothing to do with the vaccine mandate. The angry display came as New York braces for the possibility of closed firehouses, fewer police and ambulances and mounting trash come Monday as thousands of municipal workers remain unwilling to get the shots.

Most city workers face a 5 p.m. Friday deadline to show proof they’ve gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Workers who don’t comply will be put on unpaid leave starting Monday.