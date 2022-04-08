Ferrero recalls 2 Kinder chocolate products over salmonella concerns

Ferrero U.S.A. is voluntarily recalling two Kinder chocolate products because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The voluntary recall is for two products in the U.S.

Product Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy Wafers Assortment Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket Size and Package Type 14.1 OZ (400g) square box with lid 5.3 OZ (152g) cardboard basket Best By Date and location July 18, 2022 (back panel) July 30, 2022 (bottom of package) Lot Codes and location 48RUP334; 48RUP335; 48RUP 336; 48RUP337 (back panel) 03L 018AR – 306 (bottom of package) UPC Code and location 09800 52025 (right side panel) 09800 60209 (bottom of package) Retail Locations Costco in the Bay Area and Northern Nevada and BJ’s Wholesale Club stores 14 Big Y Supermarket locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The products are being recalled because they were made in a facility where salmonella was detected, the FDA said. There have been no reports of illnesses in the U.S.

The recall is being done out of an "abundance of caution" after reports of salmonella cases in Europe by people who consumed products made in the same facility, the FDA said.

The Associated Press reported that European health officials are investigating the "rapidly evolving" salmonella outbreak in 134 children linked to the chocolate Easter products. The affected European products have been recalled in Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg and the U.K.

AP said the first case was detected in Britain in January, with children under 10 affected the most. Officials said the epidemic has been characterized “by an unusually high proportion of children being hospitalized."

No other Kinder products produced for the U.S. market are included in this recall.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product should not eat the product and may contact the Ferrero customer service line Monday - Friday 9am-6pm EST at 1-800-688-3552 or via https://www.ferreronorthamerica.com/contact-US-residents for product refund.

