Families of Uvalde, Buffalo victims to testify in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Parents of victims and survivors of the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde will appear before a House committee next week as Congress debates gun measures.

The panel for Wednesday’s hearing will include the mother of a 20-year-old man shot in a racist mass shooting last month in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, as well as the parents of a 10-year-old girl shot and killed in her elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

It is my hope that all my colleagues will listen with an open heart as gun violence survivors and loved ones recount one of the darkest days of their lives," said Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform.

The committee has launched an investigation into five leading manufacturers of the semi-automatic weapons used in the recent shootings.

The shooting in Buffalo took place about a week before the shooting in Uvalde. A total of 31 people died in the two mass shootings.

President Joe Biden has urged Congress to tighten gun laws and reinstate the assault weapons ban.