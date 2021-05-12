Watch
Emergency program offers $50 off internet bill; applications now being accepted

Jessica Hill/AP
FILE - In this Friday June 5, 2020, file photo, fourth-grader Sammiayah Thompson, left, and her brother, third-grader Nehemiah Thompson, work outside in their yard on laptops provided by their school system for distant learning in Hartford, Conn. Americans can begin applying for $50 off their internet bill on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, as part of an emergency government program to keep people connected during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Internet Service Discount
Posted at 3:42 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 16:43:57-04

Americans can begin applying for $50 off their internet bill on Wednesday as part of an emergency government program to keep people connected during the pandemic.

The $3.2 billion program was part of the $900 billion December pandemic-relief package. It’s unclear how long the money will last, although it’s expected to be several months.

Tens of millions of people are eligible. Head to GetEmergencyBroadband.org to see eligibility requirements and more information.

The government is increasing spending on broadband as the pandemic made stark that millions of Americans did not have access to and could not afford broadband at a time when jobs, school and health care was moving online.

