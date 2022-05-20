Emails show wife of Supreme Court justice asked legislators to intervene in 2020 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly discovered emails show that Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was more deeply involved in baseless efforts to overturn the 2020 election than previously known.

The conservative political activist urged Republican lawmakers in Arizona after the election to choose their own slate of electors.

She argued that results giving Joe Biden a victory in the state were marred by fraud.

The revelations were first published by The Washington Post on Friday, and The Associated Press subsequently obtained her emails to the lawmakers showing her efforts to keep then-President Donald Trump in office.

Thomas urged them to choose “a clean slate of Electors” and “stand strong in the face of political and media pressure.”

Previous texts, obtained by the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol, connected Thomas to an effort to overturn the 2020 election.

On Nov. 10, three days after the election and after The Associated Press declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner, Thomas, texted former White House Chief of Staff mark Meadows, "Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!"

Thomas, who previously admitted she attended the pro-Trump rally that preceded the Capitol riot, told the Washington Free Beacon that she played no role in planning the events of Jan. 6, Business Insider and CNN reported.

Thomas has previously said she distances her activism from her husband.