Earthquake off Mexico's west coast (Feb. 9, 2018)
An earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 5.8 struck off the west coast of Mexico Friday morning.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was reported shortly after 6 a.m. local time off the coast of Colima, near San Patricio.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or structure damage.
Prelim M5.8 earthquake Near the coast of Colima, Mexico Feb-9 14:05 UTC, updates https://t.co/syJqKDP1AR— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) February 9, 2018
