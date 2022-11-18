Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Driver suspected of crashing into LA County sheriff's recruits released from jail

California Sheriff's Recruits Struck
Jae C. Hong/AP
A sign stands outside Los Angeles County sheriff's training academy in Whittier, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. A car struck 22 Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits on a training run around dawn Wednesday and five were critically injured, authorities said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
California Sheriff's Recruits Struck
Posted at 3:45 PM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 16:45:14-05

Officials in California said the man who was arrested after plowing his car into dozens of police recruits out for a run in Los Angeles Wednesday was released from jail.

The Associated Press reported that Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder.

According to jail records, the 22-year-old was released from custody at 9:49 p.m. Thursday, CNN reported.

ABC News reported that the LA County Sheriff's Department said Gutierrez was released "due to the extreme complexity of the investigation, which includes ongoing interviews, video surveillance review, and additional evidence needed to be analyzed."

Officials said 25 Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies and police officers from the STAR Explore Training Academy were struck in Whittier just before 6:30 a.m.

During a press conference Wednesday, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that five of those injured suffered critical injuries, four recruits suffered moderate injuries, and 16 others had minor injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.

Villanueva added that the injuries ranged from head trauma, broken bones and loss of limbs.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Artboard 4.png

Watch the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards on Thanksgiving Day