Dog in California finds fur-ever home after undergoing 17 rounds of chemo

A shelter dog in California that's undergone 17 rounds of chemotherapy for cancer has found his fur-ever home.

The San Diego Humane Society said three-year-old Chihuahua, Eric, underwent weekly chemotherapy and four months of veterinary care before he was deemed healthy enough to be adopted.

The humane society said Eric was adopted on Nov. 14.

In July, Eric arrived at their facility covered in ticks and had blood on his feet.

After being checked out, they found he had a cancerous tumor. He was also diagnosed with a tick-borne disease.

For four months, the dog underwent chemotherapy and lived with a foster family who cared for him and brought him in for his appointments.

"Four months and 17 rounds of chemotherapy later, everyone who cared for Eric is thrilled to see that this resilient pup is now cancer-free," the agency said.