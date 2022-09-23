Department of Defense cutting costs at commissaries to help military families

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a series of steps to help service members with the rising costs of goods and housing.

One of the first actions is cutting prices at commissaries. The goal is to provide a 25% savings on grocery bills when compared to local supermarkets.

"Commissaries are one of the best benefits we are able to offer our service members and their families, and we are encouraging them to take advantage of the savings that we can provide," said Under Secretary of Defense Gilbert Cisneros.

Many service members will also see an increase in Basic Allowance for Housing.

"The amounts members will get will vary according to the location, their pay grade and their dependency status," said Jeri Busch, director of Military Compensation.

In addition, the military is making more investments in childcare and expanding spousal employment.

"I understand the extraordinary pressures that our military families face— and we are determined to do right by them, every step of the way," Austin stated.