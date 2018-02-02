Dennis Edwards: Lead singer of Temptations, Motown icon dies

Dennis Edwards, the lead singer of Motown group The Temptations, has died. He was 74 years old.

Edwards, a native of Detroit, died Friday in Chicago according to Variety. Edwards' family confirmed his death to CBS.

Edwards joined the The Temptations in 1968. Though he wasn't an original member of the group, he sang lead vocals on some of the band's biggest hits, including "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone" and "I Can't Get Next to You."

He stayed with band until 1977, and later returned in 1980.

Edwards would have turned 75 on Saturday.

More on this as it develops.

 

