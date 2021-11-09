Watch
Dean Stockwell of 'Quantum Leap,' 'Blue Velvet' dies at 85

Alan Greth/AP
FILE - Actor Dean Stockwell poses in Feb 1989 at an unknown location. Stockwell, a top Hollywood child actor who gained new success in middle age, garnering an Oscar nomination for “Married to the Mob” and Emmy nominations for “Quantum Leap,” died of natural causes at his home on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. He was 85. (AP Photo/Alan Greth, File)
Posted at 3:59 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 16:59:45-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Dean Stockwell, a top Hollywood child actor who gained new success in middle age, garnering an Oscar nomination for “Married to the Mob” and Emmy nominations for “Quantum Leap,” has died.

Family spokesman Jay Schwartz says Stockwell died of natural causes at home Sunday.

The dark-haired Stockwell was a Hollywood veteran by the time he reached his teens.

In his 20s, he starred on Broadway as a young thrill killer in the play “Compulsion" and in prestigious films such as “Sons and Lovers.”

While his career had some lean times, he reached his full stride in the 1980s, including in David Lynch’s “Blue Velvet,” in which he lip-synched Roy Orbison in a nightmarish party scene.

According to Deadline, Stockwell retired from acting in 2015 to pursue making art.

Stockwell is survived by his wife and two children.

He was 85 years old.

