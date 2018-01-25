David Copperfield accused of sexual assault

Las Vegas headliner David Copperfield has been accused of sexual assault on Wednesday.

Entertainment website The Wrap interviewed a woman who says the magician drugged and sexually assaulted her back in 1988. She was 17 years old at the time.

The woman says it happened when he was a judge in a modeling contest she competed in. She also says she reported the sexual assault to the FBI in 2007.

Copperfield did not responded directly to these claims, but commented on the #metoo movement as these allegations surfaced.