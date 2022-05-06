Watch
Daunte Wright's mother says she was injured after recording traffic stop

Nicole Neri/AP
Daunte Wright's parents, Aubrey Wright and Katie Wright, who also sometimes uses the name Katie Bryant, react after former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter was sentenced to two years in prison, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 in Minneapolis. Potter was convicted in December of both first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist. (AP Photo/Nicole Neri )
Posted at 11:58 AM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 12:58:06-04

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — The mother of Daunte Wright, who a suburban Minneapolis police officer fatally shot, says she was injured during a short encounter with an officer when she stopped to record an arrest of a person.

Katie Wright said she was worried about what the Brooklyn Center officers might do to the person being handcuffed when she pulled over Wednesday night.

Brooklyn Center police released bodycam video of the encounter. It shows the officer grabbing Wright's wrist and taking the phone out of her hand.

Wright identifies herself as Daunte's mother.

The officer tells her he is going to send her a citation before she leaves the scene.

Brooklyn Center police say they released bodycam video of the encounter to “promote public safety and dispel widespread rumor or unrest.”

In April 2021, Katie Wright's 20-year-old son, who was Black, was killed during a traffic stop by Kim Potter, a white officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser.

Potter was found guilty of manslaughter.

