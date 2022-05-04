Couple claims largest Powerball jackpot in Arizona history

Officials with the Arizona Lottery have confirmed that a Phoenix-area couple claimed a winning $473.1 million Powerball jackpot.

The married couple came forward on Friday, April 29 to claim their winnings and chose a lump sum payment, according to officials.

Their winnings, with the lump sum option, totals $283.3 million.

Officials say this ticket is the biggest Powerball jackpot win in Arizona's history.

The drawing with the winning Powerball ticket was held on April 27, with the couple buying their winning ticket at a QuikTrip near Phoenix on April 26.

According to officials, the couple chose permanent anonymity with their win.