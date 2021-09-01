What to know about travel to Europe with US removed from EU's safe travel list

Some travelers' plans are up in the air after the European Union removed the U.S. from its safe travel list. Countries on the list can travel to Europe without having to quarantine and test for COVID-19.

Now, the EU is recommending that its member countries restrict travel to visitors from the U.S. However, travel experts remind people this is just guidance right now.

“The recommendation really is just that. It is just a recommendation, so it doesn't necessarily mean that EU member states have to implement the recommendation and put in travel restrictions,” said Victoria Walker, a senior travel reporter with The Points Guy.

Because countries are left to make their own decisions about travel, it does mean some may choose to restrict Americans from visiting.

If you already have a flight and lodging but didn't buy refundable travel insurance, Walker says you may be out of luck.

If you are thinking about international travel in the future, it's important to prepare, especially during this pandemic.

“We are seeing with the delta variant a lot of things being up and flux. So, travelers really need to constantly monitor local news outlets in the country that they want to go to, book travel insurance, but also book completely refundable travel plans,” said Walker.

So far, there haven't been any major policy changes coming out of Europe.

The EU looks at its recommendations every two weeks, so it is possible there will be changes in the near future.