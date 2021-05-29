TSA: More than 1.9M passengers took to the skies Friday, a pandemic record

The TSA recorded its highest level of passengers Friday since the pandemic started in March 2020.

They say 1,902,315 passengers passed through security checkpoints on May 28, the first time more than 1.9 million people have flown since the coronavirus pandemic halted travel.

Another 1.85 million people passed through airport security on Thursday.

For comparison, in 2019, the TSA says 2.5 million Americans flew on the Friday before Memorial Day. The last time more than 1.9 million people passed through airport security was March 8, 2020.

Transportation experts knew this memorial Day weekend would see higher travel, as more and more fully vaccinated Americans embraced travel after more than a year of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas reminds people that there is still a federal mask mandate and face coverings are required when traveling by air, train, or interstate bus.

He told ABC News the Transportation Security Administration has been in a hiring surge in preparation for the increased travel expected this weekend and over the summer.