Commuters turn to bikes to combat gas prices

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Gas prices have many commuters looking for alternative transportation methods.

Several are turning to bicycles to save money. Pedal Power Bike Shop is just one of many stores to see a spike in sales.

"It's easy transportation and I don't have to use my car," said one bike shopper.

Although they have been serving Lexington since 1973, brand manager Jane Van Wingerden admits in her time here, she's never seen a sales boom quite like this.

"We are looking at higher gas prices and people are looking for alternative means of transportation," said Van Wingerden.

Which in this case could include traditional bicycles or the popularized electric bikes that provide motor transportation and run on no gas.

"We've actually had people use this as an alternative means of transportation and take their kids to school," said Van Wingerden.

An e-bike from pedal-power can cost you several thousand dollars.

But a recent study by CNBC shows Americans are on track to spend an average of $5,000 on gas this year alone, up from $2,000 in 2021.