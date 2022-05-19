Climber dies after falling through ice bridge in Alaska

A hiker died after falling through an ice bridge in Alaska, state officials said.

The climber, a 43-year-old from Japan, was reportedly un-roped from his teammates when he fell near their camp, which was at approximately 8,000 feet on the Kahiltna Glacier.

After contacting mountaineering rangers, attempts were made to save the hiker.

"One ranger rappelled into the crevasse as deep as possible, confirming that the ice bridge collapse had filled the narrow crevasse with a large volume of snow and ice approximately 80 feet below the glacier surface," a statement from the National Park Service says.

The ranger was unable to descend further and reach the climber.

Officials are trying to determine whether it will be feasible to recover the hiker's body in the coming days.