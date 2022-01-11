Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Chicago union leaders OK plan to resume in-person class

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Students at the Mt. Greenwood Elementary School in Chicago depart after a full day of classes Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. As hundreds of thousands of Chicago students remained out of school for a fourth day students at the South Side school were back in classes as the school had enough staff to defy the union's directive to teachers to stay home amid negotiations with the school district over COVID-19 safety protocols. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virus Outbreak Chicago Schools
Posted at 9:51 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 22:51:45-05

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago schools are poised to resume classes after leaders of the Chicago Teachers Union accepted a proposal with the district over COVID-19 safety protocols.

Both sides had been locked in a nasty standoff that canceled classes for four days in the nation’s third-largest district.

The full deal still requires approval by the union’s full 25,000 members, but students are expected back in class Wednesday with teachers returning a day earlier.

Further details of the proposal were not immediately released.

Issues on the table have been metrics to close schools and expanded COVID-19 testing.

The union voted last week to revert to online instruction and told teachers not to show up in person at schools as negotiations continued amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku