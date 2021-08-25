Watch
Chicago mayor announces COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - In this Friday, March 20, 2020, file photo, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot listens to a question after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a shelter-in-place order to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, during a news conference in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Lori Lightfoot, J.B. Pritzker
Posted at 4:51 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 17:51:54-04

The City of Chicago is requiring all city employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot made the announcement Wednesday.

She said city employees will need to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15, 2021.

“As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, we must take every step necessary and at our disposal to keep everyone in our city safe and healthy,” Lightfoot said.

The policy applies to all city employees, including police officers, firefighters, and volunteers.

There are exemptions for medical and religious reasons, the city said.

According to ABC Chicago, the Fraternal Order of Police has threatened to file a lawsuit challenging the mandate. The outlet says other unions are expected to join the legal fight.

