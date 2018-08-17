Cards Against Humanity creators are looking for writers

Attention all fans of dirty jokes: The popular game Cards Against Humanity is hiring writers.

Writers hired by the card game company will “make $40/hr writing poop jokes as needed — which is ‘sometimes.’”

To apply, send Cards Against Humanity your 15 best ideas for white cards, and five best ideas for black cards. If you’re not sure what that means, read the rules of the game here.

Submissions are due Aug. 31, and interested applicants can apply on the website.

The card game company says they, “encourage applicants from historically marginalized communities to apply, particularly people of color, immigrants, and members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

