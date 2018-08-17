It was a big night for love at Lambeau Field for the final preseason home game of the Green Bay Packers this season.

The team took on the Pittsburg Steelers but some fans took on lifelong commitments.

Katie Gottwald and Justin Kocan of Milwaukee got married in the parking lot before the game.

A friend of their's became ordained and performed the ceremony in front of fans waiting for the game.

“Things just started lining up. We’ve been engaged for 8 1/2 years it just came to the point… look it’s a Packers-Steelers game, our first date was Monday Night Football let’s make it happen” said Justin.

Not too long after that, Michael and Chanteel made plans to spend their life together.

“It’s always been my dream since I was a little boy, getting engaged in front of Vince Lombardi,” Michael said.

Eric and Melissa Rannow from Racine have split allegiance. He likes the Pack and she is a Steelers fan. The outcome of the game could change their sleeping arrangements.

“Oh absolutely. One of us is sleeping in bed the other on the couch” said Eric.