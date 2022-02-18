Canadian police make 70 protest-related arrests in Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ontario — Police in Ottawa said they have made 70 protest-related arrests as of Friday afternoon.

Truckers have gathered at the Canadian capital for three weeks now, protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Protests have affected the economy on both sides of the border.

Several arrests were made Thursday, but more were made Friday morning when hundreds of officers moved into Ottawa’s downtown area.

Protest organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, were arrested Thursday night.

They’re charged with counseling to commit mischief.

Barber was also charged with counseling to commit the offense of mischief, according to Canadian outlet CityNews.

Big rigs that were blocking streets were also towed away Friday.

Police report many truckers left on their own.

Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell says the situation on the ground is under control.

One officer suffered a minor injury, according to Bell.

No protesters have been hurt.