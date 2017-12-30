Camp Pendleton Marine killed in San Diego brawl identified

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Authorities have identified the Camp Pendleton-based Marine stabbed to death in San Diego's Gaslamp District this week.

Ryan Evan Harris, 21, of Northern California, was fatally stabbed just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of 6th and Island Avenues Friday. San Diego police said Harris was involved in a confrontation between two groups of men.

Police are not sure what led to the fatal brawl between the two groups.

San Diego Fire-Rescue and police responded to the scene to find Harris suffering from a major stab wound to his upper torso. Despite life-saving efforts by paramedics and two witnesses, the 21-year-old died at the scene.

A second stabbing victim was located a block away with non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. SDPD confirmed he is not in the military but was with Harris's group. Others in Harris's group were also in the military.

Police only described the suspect in the stabbing as a Hispanic male and said he was possibly accompanied by another Hispanic male.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.