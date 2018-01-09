California man sets apartment on fire while trying to kill a spider

REDDING, CA -- Even though spiders may scare some people, firefighters are reminding people not to use fire to get rid of them -- especially when indoors.

California firefighters had to put out a fire over the weekend after a man tried to kill a spider with a torch lighter.

The resident successfully set the spider ablaze. Unfortunately, the spider set the apartment on fire after scurrying onto some bedding.

Residents will have to live elsewhere for a while until the building's damage is repaired, but nobody was injured. Firefighters spent about 15 minutes putting out the fire.