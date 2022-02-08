Watch
Breonna Taylor case to resume after surgery, weather delays

AP
FILE - This undated file photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. Questioning of potential jurors begins Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, for the trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in a botched raid that killed Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville emergency medical technician. Brett Hankison is standing trial on three counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly firing wildly into Taylor’s neighbors’ apartments in March 2020. No drugs were found during the raid, and the warrant was later found to be flawed. (Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)
Posted at 10:20 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 11:20:23-05

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jury selection is set to resume in the high-profile trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in the deadly raid that killed Breonna Taylor.

The proceedings had been delayed for about a week because of inclement weather and after Brett Hankison had to have minor surgery.

Former officer Hankison is not charged with Taylor's 2020 shooting death.

But prosecutors said Hankison fired shots during the drug raid that went into a neighboring apartment, endangering others.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black medical worker, was fatally shot in her home in March 2020 during a botched police raid.

According to the Associated Press, the warrant obtained was later found to be flawed.

Two of the officers who fired shots that struck Taylor were not charged.

Myles Cosgrove, who state investigators believe fired the fatal shot, was fired last January, months after Hankison was fired.

Last June, Jonathan Mattingly, who was wounded in the leg by a bullet fired by Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, retired.

According to the AP, Walker fired a shot because he feared an intruder was breaking into the apartment.

The case showed a light on the use of "no-knock" warrants, which Gov. Andy Beshear later banned when he signed a bill last April, the news outlet reported.

A judge widened the jury pool because of heavy publicity surrounding Taylor's death and racial injustice protests that took place in Louisville throughout 2020.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

