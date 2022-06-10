Watch
Bond set at $100K for Michigan cop who killed Patrick Lyoya

Police Shooting Michigan
Cory Morse | MLive.com/AP
A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting Patrick Lyoya at Grand Rapids City Hall on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Lyoya, 26, was shot and killed about 8:10 a.m., on April 4, after what police said was a traffic stop. (Grand Rapids Police Department)
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 14:30:33-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A judge set bond at $100,000 for a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of Patrick Lyoya.

The judge on Friday also entered a not-guilty plea on behalf of Christopher Schurr, who pulled Lyoya over for the license plate on the vehicle not matching the registration.

After exchanging words, video captured the two struggling with one another. Schurr had demanded that Lyoya “let go” of his Taser prior to the shooting.

Lyoya was on the ground when Schurr shot the 26-year-old refugee from Congo in the back of the head.

Schurr’s attorneys say Lyoya’s death was not a crime because the officer was defending himself.

