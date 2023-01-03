Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week

The NFL announced Tuesday that the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be rescheduled this week.

The Bengals were leading the Bills 7-3 when Damar Hamlin was involved in a tackle and collapsed on the field.

The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest but his heartbeat was restored on the field. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition as of Tuesday.

The league said it came to the decision not to resume the game this week after speaking with both teams and the NFL Player's Association. The NFL stated that no changes have been made to games in week 18.

The Bengals are scheduled to take on the Baltimore Ravens and the Bills are scheduled to play the New England Patriots.

It's unclear whether the game between the Bills and Bengals will be scheduled following week 18 and before the playoffs. The game had playoff implications. It could have determined who would be the No. 1 seed.