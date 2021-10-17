Bill Clinton released from Southern California hospital

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Bill Clinton has been released from the Southern California hospital.

The 75-year-old former president left University of California Irvine Medical Center on Sunday morning.

He had been in the hospital since Tuesday with a reported urological infection that spread to his bloodstream.

"His fever and white blood cell count are normalized," Clinton's doctor said.

During his stay, Clinton had been treated with IV antibiotics. He will continue to receive a course of antibiotics while at home in Chappaqua, New York, his doctor said.