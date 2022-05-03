'Every taxpayer is directly contributing to freedom': Biden remarks on military assistance to Ukraine

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden visited a Lockheed Martin plant in Alabama that manufactures an antitank weapons system on Tuesday afternoon.

Biden toured the facility and then gave remarks about the security assistance the U.S. is providing Ukraine's military.

The president lauded the U.S.-made arms maker as a gamechanger in Ukraine’s resistance to Russia's invasion.

Biden said "we have sent more than $3 billion dollars in security assistance to Ukraine." He said, "That money is a direct investment in democracy."

Biden said, "Every taxpayer is directly contributing to freedom, and that's something we can all be proud of."

A senior adviser with the Center for Strategic and International Studies says the U.S. has provided at least 7,000 Javelins to Ukraine in recent years.

As the conflict drags on, however, Biden will be faced with questions about how much money the U.S. is willing to invest in Ukraine.

Biden has already approved hundreds of millions of dollars in security assistance and humanitarian aid for the war-torn country.