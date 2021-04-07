Biden to target 'ghost guns' with executive actions to combat gun violence

President Joe Biden is slated to sign a multi-faceted executive order aimed at reducing gun violence in the US on Thursday.

While the measures likely will be seen as paltry for gun control proponents and an overreach for gun rights supporters, a senior Biden administration official says there are six steps Biden can do without Congressional approval.

The Justice Department, within 30 days, will issue a proposed rule to help stop the proliferation of “ghost guns."

The Justice Department, within 60 days, will issue a proposed rule to make clear when a device marketed as a stabilizing brace effectively turns a pistol into a short-barreled rifle subject to the requirements of the National Firearms Act.

The Justice Department, within 60 days, will publish model “red flag” legislation for states.

The Administration is investing in evidence-based community violence interventions.

The Justice Department will issue an annual report on firearms trafficking.

The President will nominate David Chipman to serve as director of ATF

The DOJ is expected to require background checks on “ghost guns,” which are guns that lack proper serial numbers. These guns are often homemade and harder to track than mass-produced guns.

“We are experiencing a growing problem: criminals are buying kits containing nearly all of the components and directions for finishing a firearm within as little as 30 minutes and using these firearms to commit crimes,” the senior White House official said. “When these firearms turn up at crime scenes, they often cannot be traced by law enforcement due to the lack of a serial number. The Justice Department will issue a proposed rule to help stop the proliferation of these firearms.”

The Biden administration said it is still encouraging Congress to act on limiting high-capacity magazines and closing additional background check loopholes.