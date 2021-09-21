Biden looks to turn page on 20 years of war in UN address

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden begins his first visit to the U.N. General Assembly ready to make his case to world leaders.

After closing the chapter on a 20-year war, the U.S. aims to rally allies and adversaries to work together on a slew of crises including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and trade and economics.

The president faced a healthy measure of skepticism when he arrived in New York on Monday to start a week of high-level diplomacy.

Biden’s first stop was to meet with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to offer endorsements for the body’s relevance and multilateral coordination.

President Biden will address the General Assembly. He's also scheduled to have one-on-one meetings with leaders from various countries.