Best-selling authors donating proceeds to support people in Ukraine

Best-selling authors have joined together to donate money to help people in Ukraine.

Ryan Holiday, whose books include "Stillness is the Key" and "Conspiracy," started the movement in a post with a picture of his books.

"These are some of the Ukraine and Russian translations of my books," he said. "My agent estimated I’ve gotten ~$15,000 in royalties from them over the years—I’m donating it all to charities in Ukraine. Calling on authors I know—who sell way more books—to do what they can too."

The challenge was met almost immediately.

Author Tim Ferriss replied to Holiday and said he is also donating 100% of his past book royalties from Russia and Ukraine to Ukrainian causes.

The movement has snowballed— with authors Robert Greene and Neil Strauss also pledging to donate proceeds from their books to Ukrainian charities.