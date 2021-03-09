BBB warns of SAT prep scams

The Better Business Bureau issued a warning on Monday of scammers attempting to trick parents and students into buying bogus SAT prep materials.

The BBB says that scammers call claiming to represent a company that sells SAT prep kits. The scammer will then confirm the victim’s address, claiming that the student requested the prep material to be sent to the school.

Then the caller will ask for a deposit, which can sometimes be in the hundreds of dollars. The scammers will then have access to your credit card number and address after taking a bogus deposit.

The BBB offered the following tips to avoid being scammed: