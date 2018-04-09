Authorities looking for Tennessee man who confessed on Facebook to murdering his mother

7:41 AM, Apr 9, 2018
3:36 PM, Apr 9, 2018

A manhunt has gotten underway for a Tennessee man accused of shooting his own mother and then allegedly admitting to it in a graphic social media post.

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee — A manhunt was underway Monday for a Tennessee man and former Middle Tennessee State University student accused of shooting his own mother and then allegedly admitting to it in a social media post.  

East Ridge Assistant Police Chief Stan Allen said that the Mississippi Highway Patrol found the vehicle of 23-year-old suspect Casey Lawhorn on Sunday.

A statement by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department says the car was found empty along Interstate 59 in Jasper County.

Allen says the bodies of Lawhorn's mother, Vi Lawhorn, and a friend were found with gunshot wounds to the head at a home in East Ridge along the Tennessee-Georgia border. Police have identified the second victim as 22-year-old Avery Gaines of Ringgold, Georgia.

Allen says Casey Lawhorn notified authorities about the bodies before fleeing the state in a gold Ford Taurus.

Lawhorn also allegedly posted on Facebook about the double murder. According to his page, he is a former MTSU student. 

Police said he is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911 immediately.  

