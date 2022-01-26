Watch
NewsNational

Actions

At least 3 judges eyed as Biden mulls Supreme Court pick

items.[0].image.alt
Tom Williams/AP
FILE - Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated to be a U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on pending judicial nominations, April 28, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Joe Biden has already narrowed the field for his first U.S. Supreme Court pick. One potential nominee is Jackson, 51. She attended Harvard as an undergraduate and for law school. Obama nominated her to be a federal trial court judge, and Biden elevated her to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Early in her career, she was also a law clerk for Breyer.  (Tom Williams/Pool via AP, File)
Supreme Court Biden
Supreme Court Biden
Supreme Court Biden
Posted at 5:59 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 18:59:38-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is eyeing at least three judges for an expected vacancy on the Supreme Court.

Each of them would fulfill his campaign pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the nation’s highest court, according to aides and allies of the president.

Early discussions for Justice Stephen Breyer's successor are focusing on U.S. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger.

That's the word from four people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss White House deliberations.

NBC News reports that Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, one of the court's three liberal justices, will resign from the court at the end of the current term.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Biden's nominee would “receive a prompt hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee and will be considered and confirmed by the full United States Senate with all deliberate speed.”

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing