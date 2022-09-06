Watch Now
Apple expected to reveal new iPhone on Wednesday

FILE - The logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Apple’s profit slipped during the past quarter of 2022, but the world’s largest technology company fared better than many of its peers. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)
Apple is holding an event Wednesday and new products, including the next generation iPhone, are expected to be revealed.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

The new iPhone is expected to be slightly bigger, but slimmer. It's unclear what price point the iPhone will be sold at. The latest top-of-the-line iPhone goes for about $1,000 There are less expensive versions. The iPhone 13 Mini retails for about $700.

In addition to a new iPhone, the company will likely roll out new Apple Watch models.

This will be Apple's first in-person launch event since 2020. They were held virtually over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

